Azerbaijan advises Armenia to avoid “reinventing the wheel”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan is hopeful that "the new political leadership of Armenia will avoid the mistakes of the predecessors and put efforts in normalizing relations with the neighbors.”

According to Interfax-Azerbaijan, Spokesperson at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated that “the ball is in Armenia’s court, and there is no need to reinvent the wheel.”



He said that “instead of the focusing on social-economic reforms, which have long been necessary in the Armenian society, the newly-elected Prime Minister prefers political agitation, touching upon Nagorno Karabakh.”



“Unfortunately, he comes up with contradictory statements on NK negotiations process. Abusing and distorting the right of people to self-determination, Armenia tries to dodge the responsibility for military aggression against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev noted.