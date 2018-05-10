Azerbaijan advises Armenia to avoid “reinventing the wheel”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan is hopeful that "the new political leadership of Armenia will avoid the mistakes of the predecessors and put efforts in normalizing relations with the neighbors.”
According to Interfax-Azerbaijan, Spokesperson at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated that “the ball is in Armenia’s court, and there is no need to reinvent the wheel.”
He said that “instead of the focusing on social-economic reforms, which have long been necessary in the Armenian society, the newly-elected Prime Minister prefers political agitation, touching upon Nagorno Karabakh.”
“Unfortunately, he comes up with contradictory statements on NK negotiations process. Abusing and distorting the right of people to self-determination, Armenia tries to dodge the responsibility for military aggression against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev noted.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.