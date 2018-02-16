Israel’s (un)recognition of the Armenian Genocide

On February 14 2018 yet another attempt of recognition of the Armenian Genocide failed in Israeli Knesset. In this edition of Mediamax’s the Key we will shed light on why Israel avoids the G-word despite recognizing the massacre of the Armenians in 1915.



1. What’s Armenia’s anticipation from Israel on state level?



In November of 2017 Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said that Armenia expected Israel to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.



“We hear more and more public opinion speakers in Israel voice their support for the recognition, including members of the parliament. I had a meeting with Knesset Speaker, who also took quite a clear stance on the importance of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Knesset,” Edward Nalbandian said in the interview to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.



2. What’s Israeli officials’ reaction?



In an exclusive interview to Mediamax in 2011 Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon said:



“It is no secret that the mass murder of the Armenian people during the First World War is a most sensitive matter and as a people that also suffered from persecution and murder we are especially sensitive to that. However, since the subject, most regrettably, has become political, it needs to be handled with great care. Israel has never denied the Armenian tragedy, but we do not wish to become party to the confrontation between Turkey and Armenia on this important issue.”



Israeli President visits Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem Photo: Armenian Patriarchate

3. Why would Vardan Oskanyan oppose Shimon Peres?

Vardan Oskanyan and Shimon Peres Photo: V.Oskanyan’s archive

Society | 2016-04-21 11:16:23 On Armenians and Jews, Genocide and Holocaust

4. Has Israel really signed secret agreements with Turkey and Azerbaijan?