3521 views

Armenian PM urges to avoid “senseless” responses


Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan
Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan urged the ministers during the government session today to avoid responding to the public’s concerns with “senseless, impersonal notes”.

“Certain issues, that public addresses to the government or Prime Minister, are very often readdressed to the relevant institutions, which respond with meaningless, impersonal notes, without even analyzing the issues and offering practical steps, especially when it comes to the new projects or increase of budget expenses in the given area,” Prime Minister said.

“I assign the Minister-Chief of Government Staff to control the quality of assignment implementation, taking into consideration the above mentioned,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 14:22
Armenia already uses counter-UAV stations

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 13:03
Armenian Government creates Center of Strategic Initiatives

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 12:27
Armenian Government approves development strategy for military industry
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016