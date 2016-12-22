Armenian PM urges to avoid “senseless” responses

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan urged the ministers during the government session today to avoid responding to the public’s concerns with “senseless, impersonal notes”.

“Certain issues, that public addresses to the government or Prime Minister, are very often readdressed to the relevant institutions, which respond with meaningless, impersonal notes, without even analyzing the issues and offering practical steps, especially when it comes to the new projects or increase of budget expenses in the given area,” Prime Minister said.



“I assign the Minister-Chief of Government Staff to control the quality of assignment implementation, taking into consideration the above mentioned,” Karen Karapetyan said.