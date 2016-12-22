Armenia’s former Defense Minister to take part in elections

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan announced today his decision to actively participate in 2017 parliamentary elections, forming a team of "like-minded individuals”.

The former Minister made this statement on his Facebook page, noting that “we need to find a more efficient format of political involvement, which will introduce the public to a realistic program aimed at developing a political and economic system of new quality and management level in Armenia”.



“After constitutional amendments we are ahead of not regular elections, but elections equal to presidential in their meaning. I recognized the importance of upcoming actions and began a series of consultations with political powers, NGOs, famous figures and the intelligentsia,” he said.



Seyran Ohanyan noted he bid farewell to the ministerial position calmly, rejecting all high offices offered to him.



“I want to personally invest my experience, knowledge and efforts to achieve changes in our domestic political life”, he said.