Seyran Ohanyan: April offensive legitimized Artsakh borders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan said today that “Our unilateral concessions or hasty and unreasoned “compromises” will not provide peace; it will increase the possibility of renewed war instead, and we are going to have an unfavorable starting point in this case”.

Former Defense Minister stated this on his Facebook page.



Seyran Ohanyan noted in his 10-point statement that Armenia has to find the decent peace formula with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan.



“10-million Armenians are able to provide the development and security of Armenia and Artsakh. The awareness of this idea and the actions, conditioned by it, will significantly change our status in Caucasus, as well as on international arena. An immense work should be carried out in this direction, and there are people and circles, of course, that can turn these ideas into reality,” Seyran Ohanyan wrote.



According to him, we should develop a new formula, which will provide the development and dignified peace within the country.



“The view that Armenia cannot develop without the soonest possible settlement of NK issue is a fundamental fault or consequence of a genuine mistake. It is not only far from being true (we had registered double-digit economic growth and immigrant inflow in case of unregulated conflict), but weakens Armenia’s positions in the negotiations process. We do not have to resolve Artsakh issue at any cost and ultimately soon to provide development in Armenia; we should develop Armenia instead to be able to solve the NK issue and achieve long-term peace. This as an all-Armenian issue, so figuratively speaking, we should not solve a brother’s problem at the expense of another. We should stand up for the victory, achieved at cost of blood and with great difficulties,” he said.



“I completely understand that Karabakh conflict can only be solved through negotiations, in a peaceful way. We can reach an agreement with Azerbaijan and we should work hard to achieve it. Unless an atmosphere of mutual trust is formed between the sides, tangible progress in the negotiations process will hardly be registered. Mutual concessional are only possible within the frames of mutual understanding, based exclusively on estimations by expert in military and other sectors. The current “concessions” scenarios are unreasonable and unacceptable, especially given that official Baku does not spell a word about concessions from their side and possesses an aggressive attitude. Avoiding noticing this attitude would be a self-deception.



Current borders of Artsakh were formed as result of confronting two Azerbaijani aggressions, guarantying the necessary security level for Artsakh Armenians. It is necessary to take into consideration that fact that April aggression, accomplished by Azerbaijan, basically legitimized the current borders of Artsakh,” Seyran Ohanyan stated.