Armenian PM discusses upcoming elections with ambassadors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said that Parliamentary elections on April 2, 2017 should be "of fundamentally new quality”.

He said this during the meeting with ambassadors accredited in Armenia, as well as heads and representatives of international structures and organizations, which took place on January 12 at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.



“We are committed to do everything possible to provide transparent elections,” Prime Minister said.



Karen Karapetyan attached importance to regular meetings with diplomatic missions in this format, aimed at increase of effective cooperation. He remarked that the government is open to advice, criticism and proposals.



“I think that members of government team already feel arteries of their sectors. The main issue of economy is creation of equal, open and fair conditions for business. We have already announced that we need a lot of changes, and we should start first of all with ourselves,” Prime Minister noted. He said that improvement of investment environment implies simplification of tax and customs management and full incorporation of electronic system, which will decrease corruption risks.”