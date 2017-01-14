Center of Strategic Initiatives opens in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Center of Strategic Initiatives of Armenian Government officially opened in Yerevan.

While delivering a speech at the opening ceremony on January 12, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said that creation of the center was one of key topics of the government’s program and should outline long-term strategy for development of Armenian economy.



The head of the government noted that the center is formed by the principle of the public-private sector partnership.



“Through state-private sector cooperation we anticipate to understand what we should do to achieve economic growth and long-term development, attract investments, and efficiently use our potential all at once. The Board of Trustees has more representatives of private sector than state, and we expect and will be happy if the Diaspora, the best experts from abroad, the people who care and want to be a part of the center’s activity get involved in this platform,” Karen Karapetyan said.



“My Adviser Alexander Khachaturyan will be the head of the center, and I have high hopes for this team. We are open to constructive cooperation,” Prime Minister stated.



Alexander Khachaturyan said that the center is financed by the state budget, international institutions, donors and donations from the private sector. Karen Karapetyan made the first private donation.