Armenian president: “We need the country to become attractive for global business”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today it is necessary to involve international companies and experts in development of Armenia more actively, and to participate in global work distribution more objectively.

President Sargsyan made this statement at the meeting devoted to implementation and goals of “Armenian Jurisdiction” program.



“In order to make Armenia more attractive for global business, we need to give a fresh spin on reforms in judicial, financial spheres and taxation, and improve our business envorinment with more vigor. This will allow us to add new power to development and reforms in our country,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



The President noted that in late November 2016 Armenia liberalized movement in and out of country for legal entities.



President Sargsyan stressed that the position Armenia adopted on money laundering remains unchanged.



“That is the most important issue for us, along with developing Armenia. We won’t make up anything new. We will work based on our laws, and we will work for the progress of our country,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



It was stated during the meeting that apart from provisions of “Armenian Jurisdiction” program, the government also created Armenian Jurisdiction Foundation, which now reached the final stage of registration.



Serzh Sargsyan will receive reports on implementation of “Armenian Jurisdiction” program once in three months.





