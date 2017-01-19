Gagik Tsarukyan to form a “broad coalition”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, MP Gagik Tsarukyan announced today that he was going to return to politics and form a broad coalition.

“You know that I have never aspired for authority, I have always said and I repeat once again that I do not have intention to take any office simply for fame or personal ambitions. I turned the page of my political activities after the well-known incident earlier in the February of 2015, not letting people’s peaceful and fair outburst turn into confrontation and bloodshed. I would never forgive myself for possible human losses, and I am thankful that people understood me. I do not regret that we were able to make the right decision at that stage of political developments, when people’s unconditional support was obvious. We were able to avoid bloodshed and irreversible losses without jeopardizing stability and safety in Armenia and Artsakh,” the statement reads.



Gagik Tsarukyan said that, “no political force or figure was able to fill” the gap in Armenian politics after his decision.



“I would keep myself away from participating in political developments, if I saw and was assumed that our country was moving in the right direction, if the economy was developing, and the level of people’s welfare was increasing. Unfortunately, we face now high level of migration, unhealthy and fragile economy, constant increase of poverty and unemployment rates and uncertainty in future. I cannot be indifferent towards my people’s future, especially when thousands of people each day urge me to return. My friends from Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), with whom I went a long way, as well as representatives of many other parties and NGOs are sure that my return will help to change this tough situation for the better. I have had a lot of meetings during the last months with representatives of civil and political, as well as business and intelligentsia circles from Diaspora, which also encouraged me to return,” Tsarukyan said.



“Parliamentary elections in 2017 will be decisive for the future of Armenia. Taking into consideration internal and external challenges, that our country is facing, as well as public demand in my return, I announce that I open a new page in my political activity. I will participate in 2017 Parliamentary elections and form a broad coalition. Our doors are open to all political forces and figures that are concerned about the future of our country,” the statement reads.