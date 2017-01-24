Armenian President talks necessity of “serious changes”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that the next "two or three years will be very important, a turning point”.

The President made this statement on January 21 at the meeting with young participants of the 16th convention of the Republican Party of Armenia.



“This year we begin the second 25-year period of our statehood. It should excel the first 25 years in productivity by several times, for which we have all necessary preconditions.



By undertaking constitutional amendments we aimed to increase efficiency of governance in our country. The next two or three years will be very important, will be a turning point.



I am happy that Armenian Government, headed by the Prime Minister, is working on systemic and structural reforms. Without serious changes we’ll be unable to achieve the state of affairs that our people want, that we all want. We are ready to make plenty of effort for it,” Serzh Sargsyan said.