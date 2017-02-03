532 views

EU to support Armenian PM’s “ambitious reforms”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minsiter of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that the European agenda is among priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.

Prime Minister made this statement at the meeting with Christian Danielsson, Director-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission.

“Our cooperation is based on a common system of values and is important to us. Armenia is ready to propel, deepen and strengthen collaboration with the European Union in the sectors of mutual interest,” Prime Minister said.

Karen Karapetyan attached importance to Armenia’s involvement in COSME and Horizon 2020 programs, as well as the launch of negotiations on joining the European Common Aviation Area.

“The progress of reforms will be important from the point of strengthening and enriching cooperation. We stand beside you in implementation of ambitious reforms,” Christian Danielsson said.

According to the EU official, the Union is particularly interested in development of economy, improvement of business environment, expansion of information technologies capacities, as well as improvement of infrastructure and the state governance system.

Christian Danielsson also welcomed Armenia’s achievements in IT, stressing that the republic’s success in that sector is exemplary for many countries of the European Union.

