Armenian Government to found independent anti-corruption agency

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that the new legislative package, currently underway, anticipates creation of an independent anti-corruption agency on the base of the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials.

Prime Minister stated at the meeting with Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski that the package fully reviewed the operating declaration and conflict of interest systems.



According to Prime Minister, the government is also working on improvement of investigation of corruption crimes, and on draft laws relating to reduction of corruption risks in all sectors.



In this regard Karen Karapetyan attached importance to intensifying communication with the public and cooperation with partners.



Piotr Switalski noted that the EU Delegation is ready to continue collaboration with the Armenian Government in the frames of the priorities, outlined by Prime Minister, and anti-corruption refors.