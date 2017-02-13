Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance signs a memorandum

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Agreement on Formation of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan Alliance was signed today in Yerevan.

Former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, former Foreign Minister of Armenia, and leader of Unity Party Vardan Oskanyan and Leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovhannisyan will participate in the upcoming Parliamentary elections with a common bloc.



The members of the alliance stated that they were aware of the necessity of forming a qualitatively new government to tackle the internal and external challenges, so they decided to put aside their personal ambitions “to be guided only by state interest”, taking into consideration the current situation in Armenia.



Seyran Ohanyan said that the members of the alliance were going to use their experience to implement changes in the governance system, trying to eliminate the gap between the government and citizens and move forward all directions of the economy.



“We will attach importance to the dignity of every single citizen. Soldiers and Armenian citizens were at the same level during my tenure, as we built the security of our country together,” Seyran Ohanyan remarked.



Vardan Oskanyan observed that all the three members of the alliance had been at the origins of the establishment of independence in Armenia and Artsakh.



“This is an exceptional opportunity for us to bring about changes in this country. We have no doubt about the possibility of changing a lot in a short period of time,” Vardan Oskanyan said.



Raffi Hovhannisyan stated that “the alliance started an improbable fight”.



