Vigen Sargsyan comments on news about Seyran Ohanyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the request of the press, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan commented today on the media reports claiming that former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan could face criminal charges for abuse of power.

“Any activity contains risks. I don’t think I can say whether there is a reason for criminal charges now. I believe you understand very well that should I notice violations, which call for criminal action, I will report them to law enforcement agencies,” Vigen Sargsyan said.



Former Defense Minister of Armenia, leader of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance Party List Seyran Ohanyan said in the exclusive interview to Azatutyun on February 22:



“I believe I did fair service to my country, my motherland. If there were any problems, they would have been discussed timely. I fear nothing and I am certain that those claims are just speculations.”