ELQ alliance to start “positively”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representatives of ELQ Alliance said today that they will start the pre-election campaign “with a positive approach, which will be conveyed to the citizens”.

The leader of the Alliance list and Chairman of Bright Armenia Edmon Marukyan said that ELQ standed for proportionate development of all Armenian communities and would start its campaign with the respective address.



“The alliance will campaign throughout Armenia in groups. Aram Sargsyan will campaign in Southern regions of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan together with the candidates will work in Yerevan, Sasun Mikaelyan will campaign in Gegharkunik and Kotayk marzes, while I will be in the Northern regions,” Edmon Marukyan said.



He informed that the leaders of the alliance would unite from March 19.



“We plan to hold car processions and rallies. We will increase the intensity of the rallies depending on the situation,” Representative of the alliance and Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan said.



“We will preserve our positive approach from the beginning till the end,” he added.