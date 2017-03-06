“It will be a war of wallets amid boorishness,” says Kocharyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan came forward today with his estimation of the pre-election situation in the country and the upcoming elections on April 2.

“I promised to give an interview a long time ago, although I saw no reason to say something inspirational. To be honest, I tried to come up with some answers to the most relevant questions for several days. But my inner struggle was too strong, and I stopped working on the interview. I have a full understanding of the reality and no desire to comment on current political processes, let alone partake in them.



I still consider the constitutional changes of 2015 a big mistake with long-term negative consequences for Armenia. The new Electoral Code with its system of regional voting will become the catalyst of the worst features of our election system. As a matter of fact, the logic of majority election will obviously dominate the proportional system.



Competition between parties is pushed behind by the interpersonal fight, which will bring to a naught all the praised advantage points of pre-election disputes in the format of parliament model. Thus, the ideological campaign will have no meaning in these elections. The party lists are the best proof of that. It will be a fight of wallets amid boorishness. Moreover, many voters found themselves in such a poor social situation that most likely, they will take money and enter the vote auction.



Unfortunately, it’s easy to guess what that will bring,” Kocharyan stated in the opinion, published today on his unofficial website.







