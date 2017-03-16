Piotr Switalski urges Armenians to resist temptation of selling votes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski addressed Armenian voters today.

He spoke with the press and pointed out 5 messages, which we present below.



“1. Go and vote. I know many Armenians don’t have the confidence that their vote can count. The have some bad experience from the past, but I want to say openly that his time we’ll do everything so that your vote will count, so go and vote.



2. Believe strongly that your vote will be secret and anonymous. There is nothing in the new technology – in the voter identification and the cameras – which will disclose your choice. Don’t believe people who are telling you they will find out how you voted. It is not possible.



3. Don’t be exposed to the temptation of selling your vote. You may be approached by people who will be offering you money, services, promises in exchange for your vote. There is no money in the world that can be worth selling your vote.



4. Be brave, don’t be intimidated. You may be exposed to threats, even to violence. These elections will decide you future.



5. If you see something wrong, don’t be afraid to speak up. Approach the law inforcement agencies, even if you don’t believe they will take resolute action. That is their duty.”