Vardan Toghanyan intends to strengthen Armenian lobbiyng in Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The newly-appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan announced today his intention “to strengthen Armenian lobbiyng in Russia”.



“Our objective is to lobby our interests, not to analize the activity of other countries,” Vardan Toghanyan said.



The Ambassador, who began his service on March 16, stated that Armenian Embassy in Russia already started the efforts in social networks, launching the Embassy’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.



“We will be as open as possible. We’ll try to hold multiple events with bloggers and the media,” the Ambassador said.



Vardan Toghanyan informed that Armenian Embassy in Russia is working with Armenian MFA in order to restore the foreign consulate and solve the problems with consular services for Armenian citizens in Russia.



Touching on efforts aimed at increasing Russian investments in Armenia, the Ambassador reminded that several documents were signed in that sector during Armenian President’s latest visit to Moscow.



The Ambassador also informed they have a number of cultural, economic and business events scheduled for this year.