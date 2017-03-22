Yerevan expects impartial estimation from OSCE/ODIHR

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenian National Assembly Galust Sahakyan said today that the Armenian government was ready to cooperate with all observation missions in order to hold elections in accordance with the international standards, and expects impartial estimation from observers.

Galust Sahakyan said this during his meeting with Jan Petersen, Head of OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission.



“We properly examine all the remarks and estimations from observation missions and try to bring their suggestions into reality,” President of Armenian National Assembly said.



Jan Petersen noted that it had been four weeks that the mission worked in Armenia. He emphasized that ODIHR Election Observation Mission applied standard methodology in all observed countries and attached special importance to conducting observations in the same manner.



OSCE/ODIHR cooperates with all observers and will release its final report in two months.



The Observational Mission will come up with its overall estimation at a press conference on April 3, though they will stay in Yerevan until April 14.