Armen Ashotyan does not expect post-election developments

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Vice-President of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan said today that “the pre-election campaign has been going on calmly so far”.

“This is mainly a competitive campaign, which allows our citizens to make a conscious choice,” RPA Vice-President told journalists.



Armen Ashotyan said that RPA had high chances for victory, emphasizing that all the candidate powers are their theoretical competitors.



RPA Vice-President expressed confidence that all the powers would conduct post-election developments with respect to Armenian law.



Touching upon his future activity in the Armenian politics, Armen Ashotyan said that “he would take any positions, which would benefit Armenia”.



Speaking about the report, released by the Union of Informed Citizens NGO, RPA Vice-President said that “from the political point of view this was an attempt of propaganda against RPA”.



According to Armena Ashotyan, “the mentioned NGO targeted only the school directors, membering Republican Party of Armenia, which shows partiality from the organization.”



