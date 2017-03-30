Armenian President calls new agreement with EU “a historical achievement”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that Armenia had vividly demonstrated that it had been possible to make compatible various integration processes.

“A historical achievement was registered in February: jointly with President Tusk, we had announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new legal document regulating our relations-Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. It will open up a new page in the relations between Armenia and European Union, and consolidate its institutional foundations, establishing new opportunities for the further expansion and deepening of our partnership. The sides initialed it a week before in Yerevan. We plan to sign this important document at the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, hoping for the support from our partners,” President said, delivering a speech on March 29 at the Congress of European People's Party in Malta.



“Armenia-European Union partnership is a success story, a model of a successful partnership that resulted on one hand from Armenia’s consistent European agenda, and on the other - stemmed from the tailor-made approaches of the recent years in EU’s cooperation with the Eastern Partnership nations. Throughout this process Armenia has vividly demonstrated that it has been possible to make compatible various integration processes while harvesting and sowing everything positive and useful, which unite and does not divide nations,” Serzh Sargsyan remarked.



“Just in three days from now on, Armenia will hold parliamentary elections. This is going to be an important stage on the path of democratization of my nation since constitutional reform. Taking into account peculiarities of my country’s development we pursue the objective of taking a decisive step towards building a democracy of European model and further strengthening of the democratic institutions. We are committed and spare no effort in order to conduct elections in line with the highest international criteria,” Armenian President observed.