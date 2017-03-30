“Our team suggests creating a new vehicle,” Vigen Sargsyan says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, the leading candidate in the list of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), said that "they wished to change the engine, which was driving our economy”.

He estimated the promises of competitor parties about the rise of pensions and salaries as “dangerous for the future of the country’s economy”.



“Even if a miracle happens and all those means are found, I compare this kind of promises with the attempt of changing ties on an old, malfunctioned car. On the contrary, our team offers to create a new vehicle,” Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview to Shant TV.



He said that the Armenian Government had provided “rapid changes” in six months, and would continue succeeding, if the party received the trust from people on April 2.



Touching upon the proposals for incorporating professional army in Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan estimated those as “provocation, directed against our national security”. He clarified that providing three times as more salaries for officers and contractors was unrealistic.



Minister of Defense said that he had a comprehensive program, which he intentionally had not revealed during the pre-election campaign. “If our team succeeds in April 2 Parliamentary elections, we will conduct extended public discussions on April 15 on this new program, which envisions providing significant benefits for those serving on the frontlines,” Vigen Sargsyan informed.