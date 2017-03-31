Exit poll to be held in Armenia on April 2

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Gallup Organization and Armenian Sociological Association will conduct an exit poll in Armenia on April 2, the day of parliamentary elections.

Armenian Sociological Association President Gevorg Poghosyan informed Mediamax about this.



He stated that the exit poll will be carried out in 125 polling stations nationwide, selected in accordance with corresponding methodology.



The Gallup Organization and Armenian Sociological Association also conducted a public opinion survey before the elections. The results of the survey will be presented at the press conference on March 31.



Press Secretary of Armenian Central Electoral Commission Hermine Harutyunyan told Mediamax that according to the law, the results of the exit poll cannot be published until the end of the voting process.



Mediamax recalls that during the 2013 presidential elections, The Gallup Organization and Armenian Sociological Association conducted an exit poll as well.