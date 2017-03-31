Ter-Petrosyan’s words are slander, says Victor Soghomonyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the Office of Armenia’s second President Victor Soghomonyan qualified as "slander” first Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s claim that Robert Kocharyan discussed exchange of Meghri or any other part of Armenia.

In the comment published on 2nd.am, Victor Soghomonyan said:



“As a matter of fact, Ter-Petrosyan is repeating himself. Partly, he retold his famous article, where he advocated defeatism, and also repeated the much-discussed lies and falsifications, presenting them as historical facts. That includes the so-called “Meghri option”. I state once again that either in Key West or any other negotiations Meghri or any other Armenian land was not up to discussion of exchange. That is slander and falsification of history. As for the “We won’t have good live until we settle the NK issue” formula of Ter-Petrosyan, it just doesn’t stand criticism. I remind you that Armenian economy experienced double-digit growth in 2000-2008.”