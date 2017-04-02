Preliminary data: 60,86% of voters took part in the elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. According to the preliminary data, 1 317 936 persons or 60,86% of Armenia’s eligible voters have cast their votes in the 2017 parliamentary elections on April 2.
The Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan revealed the electronically received information.
Photo: CEC/Mediamax
Armenia has 2 587 706 eligible voters.
494 455 persons (or 58,46%) out of 845 804 eligible voters in Yerevan participated in Parliamentary elections 2017.
62,26% of eligible voters participated in Parliamentary election on May 6, 2012 and 57% in 2007.
