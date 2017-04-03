Preliminary results of elections are released

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan released preliminary results of Parliamentary election 2017, which took place on April 2.

The results from 2005 polling stations show that 768 945 (or 49.15 %) of voters cast their votes for Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).



Tsarukyan alliance is in the second place with 428 120 votes (or 27, 37 %).



ELQ alliance is the third with 121 652 votes (or 7, 78%), while Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) got 102 938 votes (or 6, 58%).



Armenian Renaissance received 58 139 votes (or 3.72 %), Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance got 32 423 (or 2.08 %), Congress-People’s Party of Armenia alliance received 25 863 votes (or 1.65 %), Free Democrats have 14 690 votes (or 0.94 %), while Armenian Communist Party received 11 707 votes (or 0.75 %).



Tigran Mukuchyan informs that the results of 4 other polling stations will be released later.



