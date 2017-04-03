Levon Ter-Petrosyan: election results will not change ANC agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First President of Armenia, Leader of Armenian National Congress Levon Ter-Petrosyan estimated the results of the Parliamentary elections 2017, which took place on April 2 in Armenia.

“From now on we only have to wait and see how Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Prosperous Armenia, ELQ alliance and Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) rapidly develop Armenia, provide flow of millions of investments, advance the Armed Forces of Armenia, prevent increasing migration and regulate the most essential problem that our country is facing: NK issue.



Regardless of the results of the elections, I have to make these two evident arguments:



First of all, Armenian National Congress succeeded in making NK talks the urgent issues in Armenian political agenda, which even our competitors do not deny.



And secondly, the civil, yet to become mass movement was created under “Peace, reconciliation and neighborliness” motto in a short period of time, so I do not have any doubt about the future of its development.



This is the movement of believers in no other future than the settlement of NK issue. If the political forces, which won places in the Armenian National Assembly, are able to tackle this disaster by preserving the existence of NK, without returning an inch of land, we will only be grateful to them,” First President of Armenia told iԼur.am.



Addressing ANC memebers and supporters, Levon Ter-Petrosyan said that the result of the elections would not change the agenda of the party.



“We have a tremendous work to do in promoting the idea of peaceful settlement among the majority of our population.



We demand peace right now, not after the disaster happens or we have new, innocent victims. Each drop of blood, shed from now on will be on the conscience of those sitting the National Assembly of Armenia,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan summarized.



Let us remind that according to the data, released by Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, 25 975 voters (or 1.65 %) cast their votes for Congress-People’s Party of Armenia alliance, so the alliance was not able to receive the minimum 7% for entering the Armenian National Assembly.