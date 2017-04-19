Armenian President: “Elections showed significant progress”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that the April 2 parliamentary elections "showed the significant progress that Armenia achieved in democracy and state-building”.

Armenian President made that statement at the meeting with leaders of the OSCE member states on April 18.



“In my opinion, the progress in elections was determined by several conditions. I would like to draw your attention to three of those. First, in recent years we managed to make the advance of human rights and basic freedoms irreversible,” the President noted.



“Diversity in political and public life, expressed in the activity of political parties and viable civil society, has become a reality in this decade. That doesn’t mean we have no problems to solve in that area, as we still have plenty,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



According to Armenian President, the second condition of the progress in the elections was establishment of political agreement between the political powers in the country, and the third condition was the high level of international cooperation.



“Armenia allowed umlimited number of observers for the OSCE/ODIHR, which played a key role in organization of a range of observation missions. I am happy to state that ODIHR notably increased the number of observers specifically on the eve of the elections, reasoning that our elections attracted interest from many countries, and we agreed for fifty more observers,” Serzh Sargsyan said.