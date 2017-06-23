Armenian PM: We restart our efforts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan announced “restarting Government’s efforts” at the session today, while speaking about the Government’s program, adopted by the National Assembly yesterday.



“We restart our work, keeping the same 6-workday schedule, and adapt the program to our previous events,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Heads of the executive bodies were instructed to prepare a list of events, conditioned by the 2017-2020 program, and present it to the Government in one month. The list should clearly indicate the responsible parties and implementations terms by quarters.



Meanwhile, the Government is also to make corresponding amendments and additions to the 2017 events program and the decision on primary issues.



“We stated we knew exactly what needs to be changed and indicated everything in detail, by sectors. We also stated it won’t be easy, but we chose this difficult way to change the quality of the life of our citizens,” Karen Karapetyan said.