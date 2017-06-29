774 views

Armenian President: Government enjoys full trust of the ruling party


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and the Government enjoy the full trust of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

While speaking at the beginning of today’s Government session, Serzh Sargsyan remarked there were all preconditions for the launched programs to continue.

“Our mandate sufficed to set up the government with just RPA ranks, but we carried on our cooperation with ARF and formed a government capable of fulfilling its tasks,” the President said.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that the Government “should act purposefully in the future, closely collaborate with the National Assembly and adopt transparency as working style throughout implementation of the Government program”.

“Each member of the Parliament ought to set standards and serve as an example,” said the President of Armenia.

