182 views

EU Ambassador brands Armenian Government’s program “impressive”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski qualified Armenian Government’s program and reforms agenda as ambitious and impressive and reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to cooperate with Armenia.

The EU Ambassador made that statement at the meeting with Karen Karapetyan today, which was also attended by EU member states Ambassadors, accredited in Armenia.

The EU party welcomed Armenian Government’s efforts in anti-corruption policy, elections organization, judicial system, human rights protection, formation of favorable business environment, and a number of other fields, stressing that the union will continue assisting Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized in his turn that Armenia is ready to develop cooperation with the EU in all areas of mutual interest.

The head of the government attached importance to meetings of such format, which allow the parties to discuss issues on the agenda and outline further areas of cooperation.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | July 7, 2017 15:27
EU Ambassador brands Armenian Government’s program “impressive”

Nagorno Karabakh | July 7, 2017 14:53
New video reveals Azeri gun posts near Alkhanlu village

Society | July 7, 2017 15:11
The Black Sea Silk Road: working together to break down borders
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017