EU Ambassador brands Armenian Government’s program “impressive”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski qualified Armenian Government’s program and reforms agenda as ambitious and impressive and reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to cooperate with Armenia.

The EU Ambassador made that statement at the meeting with Karen Karapetyan today, which was also attended by EU member states Ambassadors, accredited in Armenia.



The EU party welcomed Armenian Government’s efforts in anti-corruption policy, elections organization, judicial system, human rights protection, formation of favorable business environment, and a number of other fields, stressing that the union will continue assisting Armenia.



Karen Karapetyan emphasized in his turn that Armenia is ready to develop cooperation with the EU in all areas of mutual interest.



The head of the government attached importance to meetings of such format, which allow the parties to discuss issues on the agenda and outline further areas of cooperation.