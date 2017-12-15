Armenian President: it is too early to discuss my future plans

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that it is still too early to discuss his plans after the completion of his second term in 2018.

President Sargsyan said this in an exclusive interview to Armenia TV on December 14.



Touching upon those to take the top positions in 2018, the Armenian President said: “Together with my partners, we are in permanent search”.



“Nevertheless, I would like to assure you that all the positions will be filled within the set deadlines,” Serzh Sargsyan said. He emphasized that “it is wrong” to make statements on the issue at this stage.

