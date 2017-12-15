Armenian President: it is too early to discuss my future plans

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that it is still too early to discuss his plans after the completion of his second term in 2018.
President Sargsyan said this in an exclusive interview to Armenia TV on December 14.
Touching upon those to take the top positions in 2018, the Armenian President said: “Together with my partners, we are in permanent search”.
“Nevertheless, I would like to assure you that all the positions will be filled within the set deadlines,” Serzh Sargsyan said. He emphasized that “it is wrong” to make statements on the issue at this stage.
Commenting on the fact that current Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan stated on several occasions his willingness to continue holding his position in 2018, the Armenian President said:
“Karen Karapetyan’s desire to keep his position is good, reasonable and logical. Generally, I should tell you that Karen Karapetyan has our respect as Prime Minister and person. So there is no need to look for subtexts here.”
Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that it is not the right time to speak about his future plans.
Answering to the question on whether he is going to stay in politics, the Armenian President said: “We will see”.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.