Armenia’s ruling party nominates Armen Sarkissian for president

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has had a meeting with Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate nominated by the Republic Party of Armenia (RPA) at the recent Executive Body session.

“I believe that the fourth president of Armenia should be an established, extraordinary person, who is qualified and experienced in politics but cannot be described as ‘politicized’. The new president should be able to organize a dialogue between various political powers, also for the purpose of reducing tension between different social classes if that is necessary. He should also be able to represent Armenia abroad with honor as well as have relations with the Diaspora and the ability to unite Armenians worldwide.



We touched on this matter at the RPA Executive Body session yesterday, and given your abilities and qualities, I suggested you to the party members as the presidential nominee. You are an established scientist, you served as the Prime Minister of Armenia and you have vast diplomatic experience, and for that reason, your candidacy has been discussed in earnest.

