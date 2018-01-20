Armenia’s ruling party nominates Armen Sarkissian for president

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has had a meeting with Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate nominated by the Republic Party of Armenia (RPA) at the recent Executive Body session.
“I believe that the fourth president of Armenia should be an established, extraordinary person, who is qualified and experienced in politics but cannot be described as ‘politicized’. The new president should be able to organize a dialogue between various political powers, also for the purpose of reducing tension between different social classes if that is necessary. He should also be able to represent Armenia abroad with honor as well as have relations with the Diaspora and the ability to unite Armenians worldwide.
We touched on this matter at the RPA Executive Body session yesterday, and given your abilities and qualities, I suggested you to the party members as the presidential nominee. You are an established scientist, you served as the Prime Minister of Armenia and you have vast diplomatic experience, and for that reason, your candidacy has been discussed in earnest.
It is desirable that the fourth president of Armenia is elected by a large consensus in the parliament. With that wish taken into account, I believe it will be right if you meet with our coalition partner ARF and the Tsarukyan and Yelk fractions while you are considering the candidacy, and to make your decision in the near future, as the new president is to be elected in early March. We would like the elections to be completed in one go, so that we have a new president in early March,” said Serzh Sargsyan.
“First, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you and the Republican Party for your trust.
As you have mentioned, it is very important that I have a chance to meet with different political powers both within and outside of the National Assembly before making my decision. I would also be happy to meet with representatives of Armenia’s scientific society, the intelligentsia, business people, and the working class. Obviously, I would like to meet with the Artsakh Republic leadership as well as the agencies, organizations or individuals representing the Armenian Diaspora before I announce my decision. In any case, your offer is a great honor for me, Mr. President.
Please accept once again my gratitude for your trust. If I decide in favor of this opportunity after the meetings we mentioned, I will do everything possible to perform my tasks as the President of Armenia with dignity and honor and to justify the trust, which I have received from you and the members of RPA and which I hope to receive also from other Armenians and Armenian citizens. If I may, I would like to take some time to make a final decision on this matter,” said Armen Sarkissian.
