Armenian Prime Minister: Serzh Sargsyan will be the “main person”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has stated that former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will be nominated for the position of Prime Minister.
On April 9, Karen Karapetyan has commented on the April 7 meeting with Sargsyan:
“We agreed that a smooth transition to the new system of governance and the final formation of the government are extremely important amid the challenges and problems Armenia faces today. Given the recent achievements by the current configuration of the government as well, we will suggest to our RPA colleagues to maintain that configuration and nominate Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister. I repeat: it is extremely important to transition to the new system of governance smoothly and efficiently, and reduce the risks on the way.”
