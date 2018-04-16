“Nothing lasts forever”, says Armenia’s former president

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has stated that he is ready to take the responsibility and head the government.

“But nothing lasts forever. That is why, if my candidacy receives the approval of the parliament, I will allocate plenty of time to passing over the experience I have accumulated in various positions through many years along with fulfilling my duties,” Serzh Sargsyan said in the interview to Russian Izvestia newspaper, published today.

“I have worked for many years as a senior official, also in the positions of Prime Minister and President, and my colleagues and I have come to the conclusion that semi-presidential system of governance is fraught with significant threats due to its unbalanced nature. I believe that the parliamentary system is more fitting for the realities of Armenia and the mentality of our people. It will enable us to undertake democratic changes and develop Armenia’s economy more quickly,” said the former president.