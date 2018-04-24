Pashinyan: Parliament should elect “people’s candidate” for PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MP, leader of Elq faction Nikol Pashinyan said today that in the coming week the Parliament should elect the "people’s candidate” for the position of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Delivering a speech at the rally on the Republic Square, Nikol Pashinyan said that when Serzh Sargsyan ended their conversation and left the hall in the morning of April 22, he “understood that Sargsyan had also left his position as PM.”



“When senior officials started to visit me during my detention, I realized that the velvet revolution had won. In the morning today I was offered to agree on Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation in October. Two hours later they promised he would leave in a month. Some time later I was informed that he was ready to resign on April 25. I listened to all the proposals and on your behalf I demanded his resignation within 2 hours, and he did it,” the MP told.



He reminded that Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation was only the first point of people’s agenda.



“Step two: the Parliament should elect the people’s candidate in the coming week, followed by formation of the interim government. Then snap elections should be held as soon as possible,” Pashinyan said.



Nikol Pashinyan informed that he will continue the negotiations on peaceful transition of power with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan set for on April 25, 11.00. “I am hopeful that RPA (Republican Party of Armenia) leadership will unanimously recognize the victory of the democratic velvet revolution. It must go on,” Pashinyan said.



“If Serzh Sargsyan and RPA expect to continue “shadow governance”, I urge them to forget the idea right away. The Armenian people have won, and this victory should be recognized unconditionally,” MP concluded.