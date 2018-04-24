1134 views

Karapetyan and Pashinyan to hold talks in private


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The negotiations between acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and leader of "Yelk” alliance faction Nikol Pashinyan on April 25 at Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan will be held without journalists.

Spokesperson for the Civil Contract Party Tigran Avinyan has told Tert.am that the parties to the meeting will address the agenda in the beginning of the meeting and make statements once the talks are over.

He has noted that while the meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Serzh Sargsyan could only cover the resignation of the latter, the negotiations of April 25 “are expected to be a substantive discussion”.

