Former PM believes RPA must step down

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Rector of the Russian-Armenian University, former Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Darbinyan has stated today that "the fate of our country and state cannot be decided in the Republic Square any longer”.

“My dear compatriots, this is the moment of national consensus. The Republican Party of Armenia with all its representatives must step down. The protesters in the Republic Square, Nikol Pashinyan and our new, wonderful generation have zero trust in that party,” Darbinyan wrote on his Facebook page.



