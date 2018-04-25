Former PM believes RPA must step down

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Rector of the Russian-Armenian University, former Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Darbinyan has stated today that "the fate of our country and state cannot be decided in the Republic Square any longer”.
“My dear compatriots, this is the moment of national consensus. The Republican Party of Armenia with all its representatives must step down. The protesters in the Republic Square, Nikol Pashinyan and our new, wonderful generation have zero trust in that party,” Darbinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
According to him, complete subordination to the law must be displayed now.
“The country has the head of the state, the president. The second Armenian republic has a president too. Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan and Armen Sargsyan have to sit down together and decide what the nation should do. That is what the situation demands,” said Darbinyan.
