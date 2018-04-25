Acting PM: elections are the only way to choose “People’s candidate”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan believes that the only logical solution to current situation is discussions among political forces.

“I appreciate the opinion and discontent of our people. Nonetheless, political forces should come to the round table and discuss the situation together, or this will turn into one side dictating demands to everyone. If we decide that there is a need for snap elections, we should set deadlines first, provide equal conditions for all the parties and then only hold the elections,” Karen Karapetyan said in a news conference today.



He reminded that he suggested to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 24 to initiate such format.



Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the unstable situation in the country will not bring any good and advised the citizens in protest to show balanced approach in their wishes.



Touching upon Nikol Pashinyan’s agenda on electing “people’s candidate”, Acting PM said that the mentioned candidate can only be chosen through elections.



“There is no other mechanism; no country elects PM candidates in the square. It is neither my not the government’s viewpoint. This provision is provided for by the Armenian law and Constitution,” Karen Karapetyan said.