Tsarukyan declares “mobilization”, openly joins Pashinyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The board of Prosperous Armenia Party has issued today a statement highlighting that the party’s president Gagik Tsarukyan has joined the movement led by Nikol Pashinyan.

“Prosperous Armenia and party president Gagik Tsarukyan have announced that we are joining the nationwide protests and we stand by the people, so we urge all our members to mobilize and join the demonstrators in the streets in Yerevan and all Armenian marzes. We have always stood and will stand by our nation and our compatriots,” reads the party’s statement.