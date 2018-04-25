Pashinyan to boycott snap elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MP, leader of the civil movement Nikol Pashinyan has stated today he will boycott the snap parliamentary elections proposed today by acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
“Our first response is that we will actively boycott these elections. That means that the proposed snap elections will not take place, because the people have won and now their victory must be recorded,” said Nikol Pashinyan.
He has also reacted to Karen Karapetyan’s statement that “nomination for Prime Minister does not happen in the streets”.
“Prime Minister should be nominated by factions and appointed by the National Assembly, in accordance with the law, and people in the streets should agree on a candidate beforehand,” stated Nikol Pashinyan.
