ARF withdraws from coalition with RPA

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The executive body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation has announced that the party has withdrawn from the political coalition with RPA.

“As a result of a people’s movement, Armenia is experiencing a situation that has kept the entire society in tension for days. Fortunately, we have been able to avoid the worst possible developments of this situation so far. In recent days, ARF has conducted consistent efforts to come to a consensus and find a reasonable solution for the benefit of the country and the people through dialogue,” reads the statement.

ARF has emphasized that significant challenges might arise and the situation “has to be resolved exclusively in accordance with the constitution and the laws”.