Pashinyan meets Tsarukyan last night

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At 2am today member of the Armenian National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page that he had had a meeting with Gagik Tsarukyan.

“We discussed the current political situation in Armenia and possible solutions. We will continue our talks further,” Pashinyan said.



The Political Council of Prosperous Armenia made a statement on April 25, which reads:



“Taking into consideration the fact that Prosperous Armenia and its leader Gagik Tsarukyan announced their decision to join the wave of civil disobedience and support the people, we call on all our party members to mobilize and go out to the streets of Yerevan and marzes. We will always be there for our compatriots.”