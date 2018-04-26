Kasparov: Armenians’ will for change was a key factor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian opposition, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov believes that the will of the people in Armenia for change was a key factor in the development of the situation in the country.

“History is not over, but there is one very important lesson we can learn from there: when people are lied to, they get tired of it; when they are ready to defend their freedom and their right to choose who will lead them, power retreats. The main lesson is that it’s a demonstration of the unity of the nation,” Kasparov told Voice of America.



He remarked that “Armenia is effectively under the all-powerful influence of Putin’s Russia.”



“It is clear that the majority of enterprises are one way or another controlled by Russian oligarchs. These ties were formed over a very long time, including military ties.”



