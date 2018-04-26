Kasparov: Armenians’ will for change was a key factor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian opposition, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov believes that the will of the people in Armenia for change was a key factor in the development of the situation in the country.
“History is not over, but there is one very important lesson we can learn from there: when people are lied to, they get tired of it; when they are ready to defend their freedom and their right to choose who will lead them, power retreats. The main lesson is that it’s a demonstration of the unity of the nation,” Kasparov told Voice of America.
He remarked that “Armenia is effectively under the all-powerful influence of Putin’s Russia.”
“It is clear that the majority of enterprises are one way or another controlled by Russian oligarchs. These ties were formed over a very long time, including military ties.”
According to Kasparov, Sargsyan’s resignation is a bellwether for Russia.
“Armenia, I think, is a bellwether, showing that attempts to preserve the situation in Russia, attempts to return to the past ... all the same end with a revolutionary explosion. Armenia is simply this bellwether indicating that change is inevitable. And the question is how peaceful and nonviolent these changes will be. Armenia has avoided, largely due to its national peculiarity, bloodshed and violent confrontation. The extent to which this is possible in Russia is difficult for me to say.”
