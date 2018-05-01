Kocharyan’s office denies Pashinyan’s accusations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s office manager Victor Soghomonyan has said that the statement Nikol Pashinyan has made today about Kocharyan’s involvement in politics “contradicts the reality”.

“Robert Kocharyan follows the political developments, but he does not participate in them. He has had no meetings or phone calls with Armenian MPs recently. Therefore, as I have said, Mr Pashinyan’s statement contradicts the reality,” Victor Soghomonyan has told Mediamax.



