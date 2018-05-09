Pashinyan: Snap elections are the priority

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of "Yelk” faction, candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that snap elections will be the priority of the new government.
While speaking at the special session of the Armenian National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan has noted that political processes have taken a wrong turn when electoral fraud started happening in Armenia.
The candidate for Prime Minister has said that the new government will hold snap elections “within a reasonable term”.
Nikol Pashinyan has revealed he has had meetings with representatives of relevant organizations and discussed the legislative and technical issues related to electoral reforms.
