897 views

Pashinyan: Snap elections are the priority


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of "Yelk” faction, candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that snap elections will be the priority of the new government.

While speaking at the special session of the Armenian National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan has noted that political processes have taken a wrong turn when electoral fraud started happening in Armenia.

 

The candidate for Prime Minister has said that the new government will hold snap elections “within a reasonable term”.

 

Nikol Pashinyan has revealed he has had meetings with representatives of relevant organizations and discussed the legislative and technical issues related to electoral reforms. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 18:06
CoE Secretary General congratulated Nikol Pashinyan

Politics | May 8, 2018 17:07
Armenian President and newly-elected PM meet

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 16:10
EU looks forward to working with Nikol Pashinyan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe