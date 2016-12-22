Armenian architect wins prestigious award in London

University of Liverpool graduate Roy Khatchadourian, employed at Tim Flynn Architects London office, won the United Kingdom’s oldest and most prestigious award in architectural education.



Roy Khatchadourian received the Dissertation Medal of President’s Medals Student Awards held by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).



President’s Medals are given to promote excellent architectural education, appreciate talent and encourage architectural discussions worldwide.



Roy Khatchadourian’s medal was a reward for his thesis titled “A Juxtaposition of Ideological Expressions: Evaluating the Urban Transformations of Yerevan (Armenia) During 1915-2015”.



Tutored by Lain Jackson, the architect focused on the role of architecture in creating a sense of identity following political oppression in Yerevan.



“What determines our sense of belonging to a territory? How can an identity be maintained, or created? Yerevan – the crown jewel and capital city of Armenia – has been grappling with these issues in a quest of rediscovering its national pride, after years of political oppression, even genocide,” Roy Khatchadourian said.



Analysis of Alexander Tamanyan’s masterplan and its appropriation in various ways over the last century is a key part of Roy Khatchadourian’s dissertation. Apart from exploration of the specifics of Yerevan, his research touches on themes such as collective memory loss, the manipulation of architecture to express political values, the impact of commercialization and city gentrification.



“What struck me was that Tamanyan’s masterplan came out of nowhere. I became interested in what he was trying to achieve in his design and what were his points of reference in creating the masterplan. This plan dictates the future architectural image of the city. His introduction of a new style in the Opera and Government Buildings became the norm for Armenian architecture,” Roy Khatchadourian said.



At the same time he noted that “developments in Yerevan seem to have been promoted to attract touristic interest and financial gains, with the cost of a city with rich history and culture, Tamanyan’s initial vision”.



RIBA President’s Medals are the oldest award of the institute. The award was established in 1836 along with RIBA Gold Medal.



Marie Taryan