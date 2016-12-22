Armenia forms anti-corruption working group

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Under the order of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan a working group was formed to ensure institutional reforms in the fight against corruption, with Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan performing as a head.

Under a different order of the President, a working group was formed on reforms in public service, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan.



The two groups were instructed to prepare corresponding draft constitutional amendmends, which will be introduced at the government session after receiving the President’s approval.