Armenia forms anti-corruption working group

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Under the order of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan a working group was formed to ensure institutional reforms in the fight against corruption, with Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan performing as a head.
Under a different order of the President, a working group was formed on reforms in public service, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan.
The two groups were instructed to prepare corresponding draft constitutional amendmends, which will be introduced at the government session after receiving the President’s approval.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.