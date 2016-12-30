2016: Life, people, facts

This year began with anticipation of the 25th anniversary of independence. But 2016 turned out to be the hardest among the 25, excluding the years of Artsakh War.
2016 revealed that we collected such a burden of problems in 25 years that we cannot move forward under the weight. Let’s hope that 2016 will be the beginning of the long and difficult road to throwing off that burden.
Sobering moment of the year: April war
The April war was unexpected for everyone – political leaders, military, the society. Since 1994 we have lived in certainty of having the most combat efficient army in the region, which made renewal of war almost improbable in the minds of many.
Photo: PAN Photo
The April war terrified a lot of people, revealing a range of unpleasant questions and conclusions. At the same time, the April war showed that soldiers born in independent Armenia are ready to give everything for Homeland and perform incredible feats.
Shock of the year: Hostage stand-off at police station
The public just began recovering from the shock of the April war, when “Sasna Tsrer” armed group seized the Erebuni Police Station, calling their own actions “armed revolt”.
Photo: PAN Photo
The two-week stand-off and public agitation and extreme escalation that followed were also an outburst of problems unresolved for years.
Many “hotheads” cooled down since July, but it would be naïve to think that everything has smoothed away. If morality and justice don’t return to political and public life of Armenia, the temptation of using force will remain hanging in the air like the sword of Damocles.
Appearance of the year: Vitaly Balasanyan
One of Artsakh War heroes found himself in the center of attention, when he unexpectedly assumed the role of mediator between the authorities and “Sasna Tsrer” group.
Photo: Photolure
Vitaly Balasanyan, who opposed the Artsakh government in recent years, played a substantial role during the April war as well.
He was appointed Secretary of NKR Security Council in autumn.
Hope of the year: Karen Karapetyan
Many people expect miracles from Karen Karapetyan, who was appointed Prime Minister of Armenia in September. Today he has the highest rating in Armenia, which both gives him advantage and makes him vulnerable. The biggest problem though is that Karen Karapetyan doesn’t want to be perceived as a political figure. Meanwhile, plenty of issues in Armenia require political solution.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
We could make many guesses about what “carte blanche” the President gave to Prime Minister. The fact is that a large part of the society ties their hopes to Karen Karapetyan, which is a bigger “carte blanche”. Prime Minister is to decide if he will use it.
Pride of the year: Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity
Ruben Vardanyan, Noubar Afeyan and Vartan Gregorian achieved what many were thinking about but didn’t manage to realize.
Photo: Aurora Prize
We who demand justice from the world for over a century showed that we are ready to give appreciation to those who risk their lives to save others.
Scientific event of the year: Nobel Days
In April Armenia hosted five Nobel Prize Laureates in Medicine, Biochemistry and Physics: Aaron Ciechanover, Ada Yonath, Dan Shechman (Israel), John Warren (Australia) and chemist Ei-ichi Negishi (Japan).
Photo: Mediamax
The idea to organize “Nobel Days” belonged to Professor Konstantin Yenkoyan, Vice-Rector for Science and Research at Mkhitar Heratsi Yerevan State Medical University, who made it possible for many students and young scientists to receive the good vibes from the Laureates.
Visit of the year: Pope Francis in Armenia
Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church visited Armenia on June 24-26 and was welcomed with great warmth. The Pope, who called his journey “Pilgrimage to the first Christian Nation”, said in St. Etchmiadzin:
Photo: Mediamax
“I thank the Lord for the light of your nation’s faith, the faith that gave its special entity to Armenia and made it a messenger of Christ among nations. Jesus Christ is your glory, your light, the dawn that led the way and gave you new life, accompanied and supported you at the hardest moments. I praise the Lord that Armenian nation was the first to adopt Christianity in 301 AD, the time when Christians were still persecuted in Rome. Christian faith was not a dress for Armenians to put on or take off depending on circumstances or reasons, but an element of identity, the greatest gift to accept with joy and guard with diligence and strength. Let God bless you for this exemplary preservation of faith.”
Gold of the year: Artur Aleksanyan
Armenia had waited for a gold Olympic medal for 20 years, and on August 17 Artur Aleksanyan delivered. Aged only 24, he’s already one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.
Photo: Mediamax
Thanks to his devotion and stubbornness, Artur Aleksanyan proved that dream is what drives an athlete forward and keeps in sports.
Triumph of the year: Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his incredible goal
This autumn everyone was asking the same question - why doesn’t Jose Mourinho play Henrikh Mkhitaryan? In November “Heno” started appearing in Manchester United squad and played very well.
Photo: REUTERS
And on December 26 the national triumph called “Henrikh Mkhitaryan” reached its top moment, when Armenian midfielder scored an unbelievable backheel goal.
Ara Tadevosyan, Yekaterina Poghosyan
