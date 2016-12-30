2016: Life, people, facts

This year began with anticipation of the 25th anniversary of independence. But 2016 turned out to be the hardest among the 25, excluding the years of Artsakh War.



2016 revealed that we collected such a burden of problems in 25 years that we cannot move forward under the weight. Let’s hope that 2016 will be the beginning of the long and difficult road to throwing off that burden.



Sobering moment of the year: April war



The April war was unexpected for everyone – political leaders, military, the society. Since 1994 we have lived in certainty of having the most combat efficient army in the region, which made renewal of war almost improbable in the minds of many.



Photo: PAN Photo

Shock of the year: Hostage stand-off at police station

Photo: PAN Photo

Appearance of the year: Vitaly Balasanyan

Photo: Photolure

Hope of the year: Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Pride of the year: Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

Photo: Aurora Prize

Scientific event of the year: Nobel Days

Photo: Mediamax

Visit of the year: Pope Francis in Armenia

Photo: Mediamax

Gold of the year: Artur Aleksanyan

Photo: Mediamax

Triumph of the year: Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his incredible goal