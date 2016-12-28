Karapetyan and Mills discuss fight against corruption

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received today U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

Karen Karapetyan touched upon the activity of Anti-Corruption Council and added that civil society representation is going to be expanded.



Prime Minister Karapetyan attached importance to eliminating the favorable atmosphere for manifestation of corruption. He remarked that he gives instruction during each government session, aimed at improving business environment, providing services and licenses, incorporating “one-window” principle in different sectors and so on, to reduce corruption risks.



Richard Mills remarked that American side is ready to continue supporting the Armenian government, extending deadlines of Anti-corruption Agreement between Armenia and US.

U.S. Ambassador attached importance to continuation of tangible reforms.



According to Richard Mills, USA is ready to provide expert support for judicial and tax reforms.